Srinagar, Feb 18 : Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri on Saturday said the ongoing development works in the city centre Lal Chowk for smart city projects have taken pace as the work is going on in double shifts, while the next two months are crucial in view of the proposed G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Talking to reporters after taking review of development works in Lal Chowk, Bidhuri said in the coming two month people might have to face inconvenience as some roads will be closed to complete the development works.

He said the development works will be completed in a stipulated time as work is going on in double shifts.

“We had started works when there was no proposal for G20 meeting in Srinagar, but since it has been proposed to hold the meeting here it benefitted us as we started work in double shifts. The projects will be completed in time now,” he said.