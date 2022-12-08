Jammu, December 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Message of Humanity Conference organised by Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K.

The Conference was presided over by Hon’ble Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan.

Shri Arif Mohammed Khan in his presidential address spoke elaborately on the message of different religions. He said Secularism has been a core characteristic of India society since ages and organisations like Dogra Sadar Sabha represent the inherent values and traditions of our ancient Indian culture.

Prosperity and growth require unity and oneness. Our nation is home to unity in diversity and it has always welcomed every religion that ever came to this land. Many prominent religions have their deep connections with this land about which many people do not know, he added.

Addressing the august gathering, the Lt Governor said that the convention provided a unique platform to spread the eternal & universal message of peace, social equality and communal harmony; aptly echoing the belief of all humanistic thinkers around the world.

We are the inheritors of a great civilisation that has always believed in world peace and universal brotherhood. Thinkers and individuals must take advantage of the immense moral force of the two and contribute to create an inclusive ecosystem for the society, he said.

We are witnessing new threats to peace, and terrorism exported by the neighbouring country is one of them. We are dealing with threat of terrorism firmly and confident of rooting out this menace from our soil, the Lt Governor further added.

Noting that social development and aspirations of people can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, the Lt Governor said every segment of society must realize the futility of conflict and utility of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

As India has assumed G20 Presidency for the next one year, the message of peace, friendship and cooperation enshrined in our cultural heritage should become the guiding principle for the world, said the Lt Governor

Earlier, Prominent religious scholars from different religions, including Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri, Moulana Shahzad Azam Anwari Qasmi, President SGPC, S Ranjit Singh and Fr.Lawrence Tharsis, spoke about the message of fraternity and love as taught by all religions which need to be instilled in the hearts of younger generations.

Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, President Dogra Sadar Sabha, in his welcome address threw light on the foundation of Dogra Sadar Sabha and the vision behind organising the conference on “Message of Humanity”.

Office bearers and senior member of Dogra Sadar Sabha, and prominent personalities of society and large gathering of people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.