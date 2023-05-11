Srinagar: Kashmir Inc is pinning high hopes on the forthcoming G20 summit in the valley.

From handicrafts to horticulture, Kashmir Inc is expecting to revive trade ties with G20 countries.

President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Javed Tenga told The Kashmir Monitor that the upcoming G20 could prove a game-changer for the handicraft sector.

“Kashmir handicraft sector is witnessing an improvement. Our exports are increasing. Europeans are fond of Kashmir handicrafts. The summit could pave the way for more nations to start importing our handicrafts produce,” he said.

Tenga said the government is likely to pitch for various international exhibitions after the G20 summit.

“Artisans can participate in various international exhibitions in the future. We welcome this summit and hope for the revival of various sectors,” he said.

Kashmir horticulture, which for the last few years has witnessed an onslaught from Iranian and Turkish imports, is also pining hopes on G20

President Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union Bashir Ahmad Basheer said they hope for better market facilities for apples worldwide.

“Ninety percent of our total produce is consumed in domestic markets. If the G20 summit opens its markets, our sector will receive a boost,” he said.

Pertinently, last year for the first time Kashmir apples reached the United Arab Emirates.

The travel agents also pinned hopes on the G20 summit for reviving foreign arrivals in Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, president Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) said that the summit provides an opportunity for the industry to get travel advisories removed.

“We have witnessed a good number of domestic arrivals. Foreigners, who are considered high-end spenders, are not coming. Through this summit, the negative image of Kashmir can be removed. We hope to see foreigner footfalls again,” he said.