New Delhi, March 2: Post World War, global governance has failed in both its mandates of preventing future wars and fostering international cooperation on issues of common interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Thursday.

“No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions. India’s G20 Presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South,” Modi said.

“We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can. The G20 has a critical role to play in finding the right balan