SRINAGAR: G20 fever has gripped Kashmir with industry hoping to make the most of the summit.

Post G20, Kashmir Inc. is planning to hold an exhibition in Srinagar and invite guests from these countries to supplement the government’s efforts in creating a feel-good factor and promoting Kashmir as a package.

“Maybe after some time, we will hold another exhibition in Kashmir. We will invite people from G20 countries. Since there are advisories and people are not coming, the exhibition will be a good opportunity to promote Kashmir and create a feel-good factor,” Javaid Tenga, president Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) told The Kashmir Monitor.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) from May 22 to 24. The first Working Group meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.

“This summit will create a feel-good factor for arts and crafts. G20 will open new vistas for the artisan community. It will help us to get access to the markets,” Musadiq Shah, Senior Vice-President, Kashmir Pashmina Organization (KPO) told The Kashmir Monitor.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It represents 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

“Handicrafts show is being organized during G20. This needs to be explored. Our handicrafts sector is on a revival path. This summit will give it a further push,” said Tenga.

Kashmir will be rolling out the red carpet for the delegates. Besides holding a summit in SKICC, the delegates will also visit Gulmarg. Srinagar has been decked like a bride for the G20 meeting. The Interior and exterior of the venue are being reworked to suit the theme of the meeting. Digital infrastructure is being refurbished to ensure hassle-free deliberations. Roads leading to the venue are being beautified. Smart city projects have been put on the fast track to ensure hassle-free movement.

“Rajbagh riverfront will be inaugurated before the G20 summit,” said Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.