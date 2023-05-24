Srinagar: Kashmir artisans have appealed to the government to hold international to cash in on the success of the G20 meeting.

During the ongoing G20 summit, the delegates praised the Kashmir artisans for their skills and products.

Arshid Ahmad, District Program Manager at Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission said the delegates shopped for over Rs 3 lakh in the last two days from their stall.

“We had a good response from the delegates and they shopped for Rs 1.5 lakh. We had displayed the products made by our women artisans,” he said.

The artisans have expressed their desire for holding regular exhibitions in Kashmir for the promotion of the Kashmir handicrafts.

“The G20 has been of great significance for Kashmir handicrafts. It will open international markets for us. We appeal to the government to hold big events, to which people from various nations should be invited,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad, an artisan at SKICC.

The artisans, renowned for their intricate handicrafts and traditional artwork, represented the valley at the G20 Summit’s cultural exchange program. Their exquisite creations, including, intricately carved woodwork, and delicate papier-mâché artifacts, captivated the attention of global dignitaries and art enthusiasts.

Maqbool Jan, another artisan who also displayed his handicrafts products, said they are hoping for the government’s support in marketing their products internationally.

“We are extremely lucky that the G20 summit has been held here. People from different regions have come and bought our products. They respected and praised our skills after witnessing live demonstrations from the artisans. Now we hope that our products will be marketed by holding international exhibitions in the future,” he said.

The artisans believed that hosting an international exhibition in Kashmir would not only highlight the region’s traditional craftsmanship but also provide a platform for cultural exchange and economic opportunities. They envision the exhibition as a means to foster collaborations, boost tourism, and create employment opportunities for the local community.