Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and more than 60% of world population.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such gathering will provide huge boost to shared vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam globally & accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu And Kashmir,” LG said.

The stage is all set for the third G20 Tourism Working Group Committee meeting in Srinagar.

This is the first biggest international event in Kashmir since India-Australia one-day match at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in 1986.

The three-day meeting will kick off at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) from May 22. The first Working Group meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.