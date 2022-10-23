As Virat Kohli played a sensational innings of 82* to outclass Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne on Sunday, Twitterati poured all their love and appreciation for ‘King Kohli’.

Besides terming the Indian batter G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Times) to saying his splendid strokeplay that led to the famous victory over Pakistran made it an extra Happy Diwali for them, netizens got emotional too and recalled Kohli’s lean patch. But they added they knew it was about time for him to show his Virat ‘roop’.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

Here are some reactions:

