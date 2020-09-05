G N Adfar’s book ‘Rozabal ki Tawaarikhi Ehmiyat’ released

Srinagar: A book titled ‘ Rozabal ki Tawaarikhi Ehmiyat’ (Historical Significance Of Rozabal) was released on Friday under the badge and banner of Jamia Masjid Rozabal Charari-e-Sharief.

The book is a research based work of noted author G.N. Adfar with detailed description of the shrine of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani (RA) and the female disciples of Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA).

The focus of the book is the female disciples and students of Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA) known as “Tsaut Kori” and how these disciples were buried at Rozabal Shrine after their death.

G.N Adfar was honoured for his commendable work in bringing forth the grandeur of the beloved saints and priests.

The speakers on the occasion lauded the author and said the book was a rare piece of research work.

The book is yet another masterpiece from Adfar whose previously authored work ‘Alchemy of Light’ the Urdu and English rendering of the verses of Sheikh-ul-Alam was highly regarded as well.

That book was undoubtedly a pearl box of about 350 verses; the original Kashmiri Kalam followed by Urdu text and then the English translation. The selections in verified form explain the range and depth of the poet.

Readers appreciated Adfar’s work and said he deserved felicitation as he had dived deep into the kalam and brought to fore the essence of the kalam in lucid both in Urdu and English.

