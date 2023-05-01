BARAMULLA, MAY 01: In order to take stock of preparations with regard to delegations’ visit to Gulmarg during G-20 Summit, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of all the concerned officers at Dak Bungalow here to discuss various measures for the smooth conduct of the event.

The meeting was also held to take stock of action taken in respect of directions issued during the tour on 16-02-2023 for preparation of the G-20 Summit.

At the outset, the DC discussed threadbare the action taken by all concerned departments and also highlighted the importance of hosting a G20 Summit.

She took department wise review regarding the action taken by them to enhance the facade of roads and directed the departments to ensure that all the preparatory arrangements are completed by 10th of this month.

Dr Sehrish exhorted upon the departments to push for double shift of working in all the existing works including development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris, painting of Government buildings and commercial building walls along the roads to increase the aesthetic value of those structures.

The DC directed the officers of concerned departments to work for the beautification of Narbal-Tangmarg road and ensure the uniformity of sign boards and headers on the road sides.

Among other directions, it was deliberated upon the departments to work for the beautification of NTR/ GT-R, removal of garbage from Khuls and Nallahs, tightening of transmission lines, designated parking slots, lifting of fell down trees, installation of toilet points at Kunzer and Tangmarg and making of health services available at the designated centers.

Meeting was attended by SSP Traffic, ADC Baramulla, Addl SP Baramulla, JDP, SDM Gulmarg, ACD, ACP, SE R&B, PHE, ARTO and other concerned officers.