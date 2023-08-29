In a world propelled by technology, the concept of governance is undergoing a transformative evolution. Governments worldwide are recognizing the necessity of integrating technological advancements into their systems to create more efficient and accessible services for their citizens. In this regard, a workshop was recently organized by the J&K Planning, Development & Monitoring Department for administration on the theme of ‘Future Ready Governance (FRG)’ and ‘Future Universities’. The workshop was held with an aim to boost the adoption of technology for taking government to the doorsteps of people. During the workshop, the government reiterated its commitment to make governance future-ready by integrating use of Artificial Intelligence or APIs for bringing efficiency in its functioning. It was revealed that besides the shooting-up of the number of online services to 675 offered by different government departments, officials also talked about the digitisation of revenue records and other measures like auto-appeal system, e-office, e-tendering, BEAMS and Janbhagadari that have helped in making the administration most responsive, vibrant, transparent and accountable. The overarching goal of this initiative is to harness the potential of technology to bring government services directly to the doorsteps of the people. This vision is not merely about leveraging technology for the sake of modernity; it is about making governance more responsive, inclusive, and citizen-centric. Even as the government has made significant strides, a lot more needs to be done. Bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all segments of society can equally benefit from these technological advancements should be a top priority. Initiatives like digital literacy programs and improved internet connectivity in remote areas will be essential in achieving this goal. Digital platforms make government operations more transparent. Information related to policies, procedures, budgets, and decision-making is easily accessible to the public. This transparency fosters trust, accountability, and reduces the potential for corruption. E-governance ensures that government services are accessible to all, including those in remote areas or with physical disabilities. Online platforms are available 24/7, allowing citizens to interact with the government at their convenience. The automation of processes and reduction in paperwork lead to significant cost savings for governments. This can free up resources for more critical initiatives and services. E-governance can bridge the digital divide by offering digital literacy programs and improving internet access in underserved areas. This ensures that marginalized populations have equal access to government services and information. While ensuring accessibility, e-governance systems also prioritize security and data privacy. Robust cybersecurity measures protect sensitive government data and citizen information. Moreover, nations with robust e-governance systems often rank higher in global competitiveness and ease of doing business indices. This attracts investment and fosters economic growth. In today’s interconnected, digital world, e-governance is not merely an option but a necessity. It empowers governments to provide efficient, transparent, and inclusive services while engaging citizens in the democratic process. As technology continues to advance, e-governance will play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of governance worldwide.

