Future Of India Rests On Young Leadership: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today addressed the convocation ceremony of the 9th batch and the induction ceremony of the 10th batch of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDM), Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha urged young leaders to uphold ethics, humility and a spirit of public service.

He said the future of the nation depends on visionary and responsible young leadership that is committed to democratic values and nation building.

The IIDM trains political and social leaders with a focus on leadership, governance and public policy.