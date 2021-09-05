Further relaxations in movement, business activities from 5pm today: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that “further relaxations in movement and business activities will be provided in whole Kashmir today 5 pm onwards.”

“We thank people for cooperation extended over last four days,” the top police officer of Kashmir said.

“Keeping in mind the cooperation extended by people in maintenance of peace in whole Kashmir, it has been decided that further relaxations in movement and business activities will be provided in whole Kashmir today 5 pm onwards,” he said.

The IGP also said that mobile internet services shall be restored tomorrow.

The authorities had snapped telephony and internet except lesser-used BSNL services following the demise of Hurriyat Conference chairman on the evening of September 1. (GNS)