FSD imposes fines on FBOs for violating FS&SA, 2006

ANANTNAG, JUNE 05: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Fayaz Ahmad Banday (Adjudicating Officer under Food Safety and Standards Act) imposed a penalty of Rs. 1,83,000 on various Food Business Operators (FBOs) for contravention of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of the powers vested with Additional Deputy Commissioner under Section 68 of FSS Act, 2006. The accused during the trial of the cases filed by the Food Safety Department were convicted after they were found violating the regulatory provisions of law on the subject.

During the trial, it was revealed that they had breached regulatory provisions, leading to their products being of sub-standard and misbranded qualities.

The ADC after considering the complaints filed by the Food Safety Department and the submissions made by the authorized counsels on behalf of the accused came to the conclusion that the charges of contravention of aforementioned provisions of Food Safety and Standards act were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty on the accused to the extent of the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.