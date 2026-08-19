From Dal Lake Shikara to Nishat Crafts: US Envoy Gor Explores Kashmir’s Culture

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South Asia Sergio Gor on Wednesday added a cultural touch to his Kashmir visit, enjoying a shikara ride on the iconic Dal Lake before making a surprise stop at the famed Ali Shah Crafts showroom in Nishat, Srinagar.

During his visit to Ali Shah Crafts, Gor interacted with local artisans and keenly observed the intricate craftsmanship and traditional processes involved in creating Kashmiri handicrafts.

The envoy took interest in the work of the artisans and witnessed first-hand the skills and techniques passed down through generations, highlighting the cultural richness and craftsmanship associated with Kashmir.

Earlier, Gor was seen enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake, offering a glimpse of the US envoy experiencing one of Srinagar’s most iconic attractions.

The visit comes during Gor’s first trip to Jammu and Kashmir and follows his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during which the US envoy described J&K as an “important part of India” and praised the improved security environment.