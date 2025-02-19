President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed India-Qatar ties, which she said are reflected even in food, while addressing a dinner hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is currently visiting India.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Murmu addressed the centuries-old interlinking of culture and traditions between the two countries.

“Our centuries-old ties are also reflected in the art, music, and food that our people prefer—whether it is biryani or ‘kadak chai’,” President Murmu said. “I hope our friends from Qatar will be able to experience this unique cultural delight during today’s dinner,” she added.

“I am confident that your State Visit to India will open a new chapter in our long-standing and multifaceted relations that will benefit our people. We value these age-old bonds of friendship and cooperation and look forward to further strengthening these ties,” President Murmu remarked.

President receives the Amir of Qatar

President Droupadi Murmu received His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a special gesture, President Murmu welcomed and greeted him in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull at the steps of the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt.

The Vice President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries, including members of the high level delegation from Qatar attended the banquet hosted in the Amir’s honour.

India, Qatar elevate ties to strategic partnership

Earlier in the day, the two countries agreed to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership and an agreement in this regard was also exchanged between them. The decision was announced after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar in New Delhi.

India’s External Affairs Ministry said the elevation will provide “further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership”.

A revised agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, between India and Qatar, was also exchanged.