Srinagar, February 11: In a facilitative welfare move, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir has exclusively reserved every Friday of the week for labelling of famed Kashmir Handicraft products belonging to the artisan and weaver community in its Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC), here.

PTQCC is one-stop centre in Craft Development Institute (CDI) for branding and QR coding of 06 world-famous GI registered crafts of Kashmir Pashmina, Kani and Sozni embroidery, Khatamband Ceiling, Walnut Wood Carving and Papier Mache.

Giving details, a spokesperson of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, advised the artisans and weavers to approach PTQCC on Fridays to get their products certified and QR coded in a time-bound manner.

“Friday has been specifically chosen as reserve day to facilitate the artisans and weavers who usually take their weekly off that day,” he added.