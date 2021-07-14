Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Fresh spell of rains in J&K from July 19: MeT

RAIN
Representational picture

JAMMU: A fresh spell of rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir from July 19, while the cloudy weather is there to stay for few more days, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

“Light to Moderate Rain with thunderstorm and lightning will occur at many places of Jammu especially Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri and at scattered places of Kashmir,” the weatherman said.

 

Overall, the weather will remain generally cloudy with occasional brief spell of rain he said adding, “next good rainfall spell is likely during July 19 to 21.”

The Met department has also issued flash flood warnings especially in Poonch, Rajouri and other vulnerable spots.


svg%3E
Previous
Monitoring activities by PLA: Army on eastern Ladakh situation
svg%3E
Next
Upcoming OTT platform: After year of job losses, Pollywood sees rise in employment
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor