Fresh spell of rains in J&K from July 19: MeT

JAMMU: A fresh spell of rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir from July 19, while the cloudy weather is there to stay for few more days, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

“Light to Moderate Rain with thunderstorm and lightning will occur at many places of Jammu especially Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri and at scattered places of Kashmir,” the weatherman said.

Overall, the weather will remain generally cloudy with occasional brief spell of rain he said adding, “next good rainfall spell is likely during July 19 to 21.”

The Met department has also issued flash flood warnings especially in Poonch, Rajouri and other vulnerable spots.