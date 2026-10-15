Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, Mughal Road shut

Srinagar, Oct 15: The season’s first snowfall has covered higher reaches of Kashmir, prompting the temporary closure of the Mughal Road connecting Shopian with Poonch.

The Mughal Road was closed as a precautionary measure after fresh snowfall made the stretch near Peer Ki Gali slippery. Around 2-3 inches of snow was recorded at Peer Ki Gali, while Machil in Kupwara received the season’s first snowfall overnight. Rains also lashed the plains.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast rain and hailstorms at isolated places from late afternoon on October 15 into the night and early morning of October 16.

The MeT Centre has also warned of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 15, along with light snowfall over important mountain passes and roads.

In its advisory, the department has urged people to ensure the safe storage of harvested apples, paddy and other crops. Travellers, transporters and the general public have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow traffic advisories. (JKNS)