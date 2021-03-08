Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, rains lash Kashmir plains

Srinagar: Gulmarg and other upper reaches received fresh snowfall as rains lashed Kashmir Valley, the weatherman said on Monday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar received 3.2mm of rain even as it recorded a low of 5.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for this time of the year in this summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.3°C on the previous night and received 1.4mm of rain during the time. The mercury settled at minus 1.4°C against 3.2°C on the earlier night at Pahalgam while the famous resort received 0.6mm rain.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.9°C against 3.6°C on the previous night while it received 3.6mm of rain.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.6°C in Kupwara against 5.2°C on the previous night while the north Kashmir district received 0.6mm rain, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, received 13-cms of snow and recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night.

The weatherman said has forecast rain and snow besides thundershowers in Kashmir Valley. (GNS)