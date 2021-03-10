Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, mercury drops most places in Kashmir

Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir Valley including Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains amid forecast for erratic weather till March 15.

A meteorological department official told that Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, received 2.5centimetres fresh snowfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours. In past 72 hours, the famed tourist destination in north Kashmir received 52.5cm of snow and recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Srinagar, the official said, received 1.1mm of fresh rain during the 24 hours even as it recorded a low of 4.3°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for this time of the year in this summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and received 1.6mm of rain during the time.

The mercury settled at 0.4°C against 2.1°C on the earlier night at Pahalgam while the famous resort received 0.6mm rain.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.7°C against 1.1°C on the previous night while it very little rain.

The minimum temperature settled at 3.3°C in Kupwara against 3.7°C on the previous night while the north Kashmir district received 0.2mm rain, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast erratic weather with intermittent rain with thunderstorm in plains and snow over higher reaches in the Valley till March 15.

“Weather is going to remain erratic till March 15. Expect intermittent rain with thunderstorm and snow over higher reaches mainly during March 11-13th,” said Sonam Lotus, Director Meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh.

He said that the weather may affect Banihal-Ramban, Zojila Highways due to Landslide, snow slides etc.

“Farmers are advised to avoid spraying of orchards n other farm operations till 15th March,” he said.

For March 11 and 12, the weatherman has also issued a “yellow warning” for “isolated heavy rain/snow, thundershowers with lightning, hail and gusty winds” in Kashmir as well as Jammu divisions.

There are four types colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies. (GNS)