Fresh snowfall at Zojila as freezing temperatures grip Kashmir Valley

Srinagar : Fresh light snowfall was recorded at Minimarg and the Zojila Pass on Monday as temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continued to remain below normal, with several places in the Valley settling in the sub-zero range.

According to data compiled by Kashmir Weather, the minimum temperatures in the Kashmir region were: Srinagar minus 1.9°C, Qazigund minus 1.0°C, Pahalgam minus 0.4°C, Kupwara minus 3.2°C, Kokernag 0.2°C, Gulmarg 0.3°C, Pampore minus 3.2°C, Srinagar Airport minus 3.6°C, Awantipora minus 2.0°C, Budgam minus 2.5°C, Anantnag minus 1.4°C, Baramulla minus 4.7°C, Bandipora minus 2.8°C, Ganderbal minus 1.2°C, Sonamarg minus 1.4°C and Zethan Rafiabad minus 4.0°C. Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam data were not available.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded 9.6°C, Banihal 3.5°C, Batote 4.6°C, Katra 9.4°C, Bhaderwah 3.7°C, Kathua 7.4°C, Jammu Airport 9.8°C, Udhampur 5.8°C, Ramban 6.6°C, Samba 4.5°C, Rajouri 2.8°C, Kishtwar 7.9°C, Reasi 8.1°C, while data for Doda was not available.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.6°C, Kargil minus 3.8°C, and Nubra Valley minus 3.9°C.

Weather officials said the light snowfall at Minimarg and Zojila Pass did not disrupt traffic movement but cold conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days.(KNS).