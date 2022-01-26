SRINAGAR: Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been shut for traffic after fresh landslides blocked the road near Duggi Pully.

Director, Disaster Management Department. Aamir Ali said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the road. “Landslide occurred at Guggi Pully near Chaanderkote. It has halted traffic on both sides of the Srinagar Jammu national highway,” he said.

Earlier, the traffic police department had said subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar on Wednesday. TCU Jammu was asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic.

Heavy Motor Vehicles and Load Carriers will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on NHW. TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the HMVs.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu to Srinagar after confirming the status of NHW,” traffic police said.

“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units. Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) Ramban (9419993745) Udhampur (8491928625) PCR Kishtwar (9906154100),” traffic police said.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall occurred in parts of South Kashmir on Tuesday night.

Kashmir Weather, a private forecasting portal, said two inches of snow was recorded in Pulwama. Shopian witnessed one inch of snow, while 0.5-inch snowfall was recorded in Tral.