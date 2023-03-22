Srinagar, Mar 22: The frequency of earthquakes in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh has increased by 55 percent in the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that around 60 earthquakes have hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2022 compared to 27 in 2015.

On Tuesday evening, a temblor measuring 6.5 on the Richter Scale brought back the horrors of the 2005 quake in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir comes under seismic zone-5. The intensity as well as the frequency of earthquakes has shown a steep rise in the last five years.

Clamor is growing for earthquake-resistant structures in Jammu and Kashmir. “Seismic zones are classified as per the intensity and possibility. Kashmir comes under seismic zone five. We have a possibility of a major earthquake anytime. So, the priority should be to remain alert and ensure earthquake-resistant construction by following the construction codes,” said Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a senior seismologist, and researcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the valley could witness earthquakes anytime as the Eurasian tectonic Plate and Indian Plate are in continuous motion against each other.

“The time of the earthquake can’t be predicted. Research has shown that these two plates are continuously moving against each other. This movement obviously builds stress and causes friction between these two plates. As a result, when such stress exceeds the limits, energy is released, causing shaking effects and we experience earthquakes,” DR Riyaz said.

Experts also suggested that Jammu and Kashmir need a culture of disaster preparedness to avert any damage to human life in the future.

“Let us work hard to build a culture of disaster preparedness in the society to minimize human and infrastructure damage in the eventuality of a high magnitude earthquake,” Shakil Romshoo, vice chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology and expert in earth sciences tweeted.

Officials at the disaster management department said that they have already issued the building codes.

“We have been constantly raising awareness among people to follow guidelines for protection against earthquake, fire, and other calamities. We will contact the concerned departments to ensure these rules are being followed,” they said.