Forget internet gag, J&K government had decided to provide free Wi-Fi services to people at 20 locations across the Jammu region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has decided to expand its free Wi-Fi service to 20 more locations under the Smart City Mission.

JSCL has signed an agreement with LMES to provide the Wi-Fi hotspots at 20 more locations under Phase-II. The agreement was signed by Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa, and Director LMES.

Which areas will have a free Wi-Fi facility?

Under the expansion plan, free Wi-Fi will be available at Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and others.

The decision to expand the free Wi-Fi service was taken after an overwhelming response to phase-I. In phase-I, the hotspots were installed at 16 different locations, which witnessed massive response as 1100 people avail benefits on daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4500 people connect to the network on the monthly basis to these hotspots from KC Plaza to Raghunath Mandir to Mubarak Mandi to Kachi Chawni to Indra Chowk.

How will it help

Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa said Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is committed to improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens.

She said internet connectivity is an important component of the smart city and many other projects related to urban infrastructure are coming under the Jammu Smart City mission.

Director LMES said they have been working to ensure high-speed internet with maximum coverage on the roads. He added that they are providing enough data for daily use but if users want more data there is an option for purchase.

JSCL has completed 39 projects worth Rs 671.63 crore. Around 45 projects worth Rs 1294.64 crore are at different stages of execution.