Free Drugs and Diagnostics to Be Provided at J&K Health Centres: Govt

JAMMU, Feb 21: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has notified a list of drugs and diagnostics to be made available free of charge at various health and wellness centres across the Union Territory.

According to an order, at least 65 drugs and 38 diagnostics will now be available free of cost in Primary health centres and sub-centres across Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

Notably, NHM J&K had proposed to increase the number of drugs and diagnostics at Health & Wellness Centres and had also suggested to constitute a committee to examine and recommend the list.

Accordingly, a committee was set up for the finalisation of the list of free drugs and diagnostics to be made available at health and Wellness Centres in line with recommendations of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, states the order.

The order states that based on the recommendations submitted by the committee the list of free drugs and diagnostics is notified and will be made available at Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centre in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)