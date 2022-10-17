Learning is best when stuffed with something new. For this, Free Certification Courses to enhance your resume are revealed. Your skill set matters the most in the technically advancing world. Learn Python, Web Development, Github, Digital Marketing, etc. to ace this digital era.

Know how to use your own potential in different Professions. Each new course will add ample opportunities to your resume.

Try to figure out your interest in the dynamic working industry. Advancing your career will be a free choice today. Take the first step to gain a plethora of knowledge and expertise.

We have a full-proof Free course list available to bring out your inherent ability.

Free Courses ‘HIGHLY ENROLLED’ in 2022

Python

Web Development

Digital Marketing

MS Excel (Advance)

SQL Management

1. Python

Steal your certificate now by learning Python online for free. In 2022, this free course earned lakhs of rupees for its certificate holders. You can be the sole bearer of the certificate and the highest salary. Professional development’s imperative crumb is a programing language. Starting with the basics, you can advance your technical skills with Python. The course comprises of:

Data Analysis and Visualization

Python For Data Structures

Python for Kids

Python From Scratch and QA Automation.

2. Digital Marketing

Marketing is not boring when done by a digital pro. Doing a single free course named ‘ Digital Marketing’ can enhance your creative skills. This in turn gives you the authority to earn and unlock varied marketing fields. MNCs are calling for professional Digital Marketers every day. Enroll quickly for this to level up your expertise. You will master the following in this free course with the free certificate.

Social Media Strategy

Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Instagram Posts, etc.

Blog Posts on the website, Youtube, and Twitter.

Learn SEO Techniques and Email-Marketing.

Tricks to generating Leads, etc.

3. Web Development

Development, in either case, is important. A certificate of Web Development course completion will develop your resume. Enroll in this course for free on online education portals. This will fix your seat with the best-earning package. One Web Development course will make you gain numerous skills. Like Javascript, React, Node, and Web3 Development. An exclusive source to become a web professional in this competitive world. The reason to enroll in this skill-mastering course are:

Free Course

Certificate on Completion

Lifetime Access on Mobile and web devices.

Easily download all the supplementary materials.

Practice Exercises and quizzes after learning.

4. Programming 101

Do you want to earn online with free certification? People are seeking for Hobson’s Choice i.e. to learn Programming to help Industry experts’ with their own creativity. Enhance your expertise in comprehending the story behind HTTP, binary digits, etc. Your doubts will get cleared for understanding functions, variables, working programming languages, etc. Enroll to grasp the key concepts of software, hardware, etc. The course is priced at Rs.0 with a free tutorial. Click here, and opt for this one today free of cost.

5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Course

The failure needs not be turned into disappointment. Re-start your Professional journey with Amazon Web Services Course. Get enrolled for free and earn your free certification after completing. Then a long list of professions will unfold in front of you. Be ready to affix your name with the following professions. Click here to enroll for the AWS certification.

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

AWS Certified Solutions Architect- Associate

AWS Cloud Formation Master

AWS Certified Developer Associate.

6. Artificial Intelligence: How To Develop AI from A-Z

Virtual is real with AI as it helps to lessen your burden for solving queries. You might have received answers from a bot on any website online. Build your own bot by learning the impact of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning in day-to-day life. Artificial Intelligence is your mind comprehending the world virtually. Depend on the Deep Q-Learning principles to employ alongside the inherent skills. This includes Intuition, Visualization, and Implementation. Enroll as you will get a free certificate for learning :

Build AI from Python

Combining AI with Open AIGym

Utilizing AI to solve the word challenges.

7. SQL: Introduction to Databases to Advanced Databases

It is important to keep your skills up to date. Everyone is upskilling and choosing interesting ways to earn. Be ahead of the game by learning about Databases. The most demanded skill of 2022, permits you to master SQL within 2 hours. Opt for the online learning platform and gain a free certificate to be added to your resume. Know your learning journey via this free certification course with the pointers below:

Introduction to Databases and SQL Queries. (3.5 hours)

Advanced Databases and SQL Querying (2 hours)

SQL Foundations (1.5 hours)

SQL for Data Analysis. (1 hour)

Giving an hour to yourself will make you gain knowledge and upgradation. Resumes can shine brightly when filled up with the Industry demanded skills. The doors of the business world are always open for amateurs to become professionals. Why don’t you enroll in the best courses and get free certifications? Collect these treasures to gain entry into the Professional world. Agree with your intuition to try new technical fields. Be an asset to the big tech companies or for your own business. Learn 100+ courses online for free and get an authorized certificate. The World’s Top Universities recommend learning these skills today.