Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two alleged rapists after 19 years in the Reasi district.

Abdul Rashid and Makhna of Bernaili Thilloo in Reasi district were on a run since 2002.

Police said they had kidnapped a woman and repeatedly raped her in captivity.

After committing the crime, they fled from the area. They were using different disguises and changing locations to evade law-enforcing agencies.

Police said the charge sheet was produced against the duo in court in 2003.Additional Sessions Judge Reasi issued a General Warrant of Arrest against them in September 2004.“By meticulously planning and coordinated efforts, police chased the accused. After 19 years, they were arrested and produced before the court,” said a spokesman of Reasi police.

Reasi police have launched “F’RARI KI GRIFTARI” to nab the absconders who are evading the law for a long time. Police said 100 absconding criminals have been arrested since Shailender Singh took over as Senior Superintendent of Police of the district six months ago.

Police said they would not leave any stone unturned to bring hardcore and long absconding criminals to justice “Law-abiding citizens of Reasi appreciated the efforts of SSP and his team for putting hardcore criminals behind the bars,” said the spokesman.