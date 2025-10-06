France PM Lecornu resigns in less than a month

Paris : France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned, less than a day after his cabinet was unveiled. The Elyse palace made the announcement after Lecornu met President Emmanuel Macron for an hour on Monday morning.

The shock move comes only 26 days Lecornu was appointed prime minister following the collapse of the previous government of Franois Bayrou.

Parties across the board in the National Assembly had fiercely criticised the composition of Lecornu’s cabinet, which was largely unchanged from Bayrou’s, and threatened to vote it down.( BBC )