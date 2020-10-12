Frames from Srinagar encounter

Photos: Umar Ganie –

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Monday said that in Barzulla, Srinagar encounter, a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander from Pakistan and his local associate were killed while as this year so far 75 anti-militancy operations have been carried out in which 180 militants have been killed.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar, the DGP Singh said that the slain Lashkar commander has been identified as Saifullah from Pakistan, who was involved in the series of attacks on security forces including the recent attacks of Nowgam, Chadoora and Kandizaal, Pampore.

The DGP said that this year so far 75 anti-militancy operations were conducted in which 180 militants have been killed. “Today’s operation was a successful one. All the operations against militants conducted this year were clean and conducted in a professional manner,” the J&K Police chief said . He said that barring one operation at Batamaloo Srinagar, in which one woman got killed in a cross fire, all operations were cleanly conducted by the security forces.