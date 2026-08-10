‘Frame by Frame’:The Storytellers’ Meet held ahead of IFFJK-2026







JAMMU: The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised Frame by Frame: The Storytellers’ Meet at DIPR Media Complex, Jammu, as a precursor to the upcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026.

Commissioner Secretary, Information, R Alice Vaz graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and interacted with filmmakers, actors, producers, artists and other stakeholders from the film and media fraternity.

Director Information, Shreya Singhal; Special Secretary, Information, Pawan Singh Rathore; Director Floriculture, Nagendra Jamwal; Director Tourism, Jammu, Vikas Gupta; Additional Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Sonali Arun Gupta; Joint Director Information, Jammu, Deepak Dubey; and prominent members of the film fraternity, including Padma Shri awardee and artist Mohan Singh Slathia, actor Ajay Pal Andotra, director/producer Tariq Khan, line producer Atul Duggal, artist Kusum Tickoo, Rajesh Khajuria of Cine Association of J&K, members from media fraternity, artists, writers and other distinguished were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Secretary Information, R Alice Vaz, described the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir as a landmark initiative aimed at opening a new chapter in the cultural and creative journey of the Union Territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir has a rich and enduring association with cinema. The first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir is an important step towards building on this legacy and creating new opportunities for the film fraternity,” she said.

She said that the department has taken note of the valuable suggestions and expectations put forth by members of the film fraternity during the interaction and assured that these inputs would be duly considered while framing policies and initiatives to facilitate the growth of the film sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

“The department is committed to creating a more conducive and enabling environment for filmmakers, artists and other creative professionals. The suggestions received today will certainly be considered while shaping future initiatives for the benefit of the fraternity,” she added.

R Alice Vaz said that the festival, being organised by DIPR, is envisioned not merely as a platform for film screenings but also as a space for meaningful dialogue, interaction, collaboration and cultural exchange.

She invited filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and other members of the film fraternity to participate in the festival in large numbers, saying that elaborate arrangements have been made for the screenings and associated activities.

“The festival is not only about showcasing films, it is about bringing together filmmakers, producers, artists, audiences and the wider creative community. We want this platform to encourage dialogue, collaboration and new creative possibilities,” she said.

The Commissioner Secretary also underlined the wider potential of the festival in promoting Jammu & Kashmir as an attractive destination for filmmakers and visitors.

“While cinema remains at the heart of the festival, we also expect important collateral benefits, particularly in terms of tourism and showcasing the breathtaking landscapes, culture and creative potential of Jammu & Kashmir to audiences across the country and the world,” she said.

She expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm displayed by the young artists and members of the creative community and said that their energy and aspirations would be an important part of the festival’s journey.

Director Information, Shreya Singhal, in her address, said that the first IFFJK marks a significant moment for Jammu & Kashmir, which has shared a deep and historic relationship with cinema.

“Jammu & Kashmir has been closely associated with films for decades. For many people across the country and the world, the landscapes and identity of Jammu & Kashmir have been introduced through cinema. It is therefore fitting that the Jammu and Kashmir now hosts an International Film Festival of its own,” she said.

Giving an overview of the festival, the Director Information said that IFFJK-2026 will be held from September 7 to 10 in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg, bringing together actors, producers, directors, writers, cinematographers and other professionals from across India and the world.

She said the festival seeks to establish Jammu & Kashmir as a premier destination for filmmaking while reigniting the spirit of filmmaking in the region.

“The festival seeks to reignite the spirit of filmmaking in Jammu & Kashmir and establish it as a premier destination for filmmakers. At the same time, one of our key objectives is to celebrate and empower the immensely talented young people of J&K associated with the film industry,” she said.

Shreya Singhal said the festival would provide local talent with opportunities to interact with leading voices from the film industry, hone their skills and develop professional networks.

“We want to give our young filmmakers and artists a platform where they can learn, interact with established names and gradually emerge as leading voices themselves,” she said.

She informed that the festival has received an overwhelming response in its maiden edition, with entries coming from more than 80 countries, describing it as a strong indication of the global interest in Jammu & Kashmir as a cultural and cinematic destination.

The Director Information said the festival will feature screenings of feature films, short films and documentaries from international, national and regional cinema, besides masterclasses and technical sessions on contemporary aspects of filmmaking.

She said sessions would cover diverse themes including the filmmaking process, sound and editing, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence in filmmaking, animation and other contemporary areas.

Emphasising the importance of sustained outreach, Shreya Singhal said DIPR has undertaken an extensive publicity and social media campaign through a dedicated team to give the festival a distinct identity and reach audiences beyond the region.

“Our endeavour is that IFFJK should not remain merely a local or regional celebration. We want it to develop its own identity as a distinctive international platform that creates value for filmmakers, artists, audiences, tourism stakeholders and the wider creative ecosystem,” she said.

She added that a dedicated website and application have also been developed to facilitate registrations, film submissions and dissemination of curated festival updates.

The Director Information further informed that gala opening and closing ceremonies would be held on September 7 and 10 respectively, with participation of acclaimed members of the film fraternity.

Earlier, the meet provided an opportunity to members of the film fraternity and creative community to share their views, experiences and suggestions regarding the development of the film sector and the upcoming festival.

They appreciated the Government and Information department for organising 1st IFFJK 2026 in Jammu and Kashmir. They underlined that there is a need to promote local artists also so that they can get due exposure from these kind of grand events.

Pertinently, the 1st IFFJK-2026 is slated to be held from 7th to 10th September, 2026, with an aim to promote artistic excellence, cinematic innovation, and cultural exchange, while fostering a deeper appreciation for world cinema.

In a significant initiative to encourage and promote emerging filmmaking talent from Jammu & Kashmir, the DIPR has also announced the IFFJK Emerging Filmmakers Competition 2026, as part of the festival with registrations for the competition commenced from 6th August, 2026.

The competition is exclusively open to aspiring filmmakers from Jammu & Kashmir and aims to provide a prestigious platform for young storytellers to showcase their creativity, cinematic vision and technical skills through original short films. The last date for submission is August 26, 2026.