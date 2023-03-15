SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has come alive with the fragrance of lavender.

Thanks to the government, lavender is becoming another saffron given its distinct fragrance, aroma, and medicinal value.

Leading the charge is the Doda administration which is working overtime to take the lavender to the next level. The administration is working on a startup to popularize lavender across the country and the globe.

“We are working on a startup. It is in a nascent phase. A boy in the village came up with this idea. If that happens, we will take lavender to the next level,” Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Official data reveal more than 200 acres of land in Kashmir and Chenab valley are under the cultivation of lavender. Lavender cultivation also called the ‘Purple Revolution’, is an initiative of the Central government to improve the incomes of farmers. Many farmers have given up traditional farming and switched to lavender farming for profitability.

“More than 500 farmers are engaged in lavender farming in the district. The production is in few tones,” said Mahajan.

Sources said the government is hard-selling lavender to the cosmetic and pharma industry. Officials are trying to invite industry representatives to Doda to have a firsthand assessment of the crop and its products. Farmers are currently supplying lavender oil to different companies. But the government wants it to be recognized on a bigger scale.

Lavender is extensively used in the aroma and medicine industry. The best perfumes contain lavender as one of the ingredients. It is also used by people who suffer from sleep disorders and sinusitis.

One of the varieties of lavender is also used in different cuisines across the globe. There are lavender cookies, lavender bread, and Ice-cream available across the world.

Known for its aroma and medicinal values, J&K lavender is giving tough competition to products from Europe and US. According to the farmers, one liter of lavender oil sells for Rs 20,000. Farmers said that lavender grown over one hectare of land gives them a minimum of 40 liters of oil.

Lavender water, which separates from lavender oil, is used to make incense sticks. Hydrosol, which is formed after distillation from the flowers, is used to make soaps and room fresheners.