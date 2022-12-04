Srinagar, Dec 04 : At least four residential houses were damaged in a fire incident in Patlipora locality of Chattabal in Srinagar district on Sunday morning.

Reports said that four residential houses were partially damaged after a fire broke out in Patlipora area this morning.

They said fire tenders along with local police doused off the flames in time to avoid further damage.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and the cause of fire was not known immediately.

There were, however, no reports of any loss of life or injury in the incident—(KNO)