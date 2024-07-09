Four of family die in road accident in Handwara

Srinagar, July 09: Four members of a family were killed in a tragic road accident in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last evening, reports said.

They said that a man, his son and two daughters were travelling in a vehicle which met with an accident at Kanchaki in the Rajpora area of Rajwar.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Rashool Bhat, his son Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, and daughters Shabnum Aara and Rifat Aara.

Reports said that the accident took place when the family was heading to a nearby village to fetch drinking water.

Condoling the loss of lives, Peoples Conference said in a post on X: “We condole the tragic loss of four precious lives in a road accident in Handwara. Our hearts go out to the grieving family & friends of Ghulam Rashool Bhat & his three children, Imtiyaz, Shabnum & Rifat. May their souls rest in peace & may the family find strength in this difficult time.”