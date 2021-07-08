Four militants killed in south Kashmir: Police

Pulwama: Four militants were killed in two separate nocturnal gunfights in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Kulgam districts, police said Thursday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama district, two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight joint operation of police and security forces. “Two more militants were killed in another gunfight at Zodar area of Kulgam,” the IGP said, adding that two slain militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and their identity is being ascertained. Kashmir zone police in a series of tweets also confirmed the killing of four militants in two separate encounters at Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

He said yesterday early morning, one of the longest surviving militants of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter at Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. “In past 24 hours, five militants have been killed in three encounters in Kashmir,” he said, and congratulated the police and security forces for successful operations—(KNO)