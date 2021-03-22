Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Army

Shopian: One more militant has been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district taking the toll of killed militants to four.

“One more militant eliminated. (Total Four militants eliminated). Recoveries- AK – 01 Pistol – 02 Joint operation in progress,” Army said in a tweet.

However, the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain militants.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district—(KNO)