Four militants active in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Says sports events must to keep youth away from militancy, drugs

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that four militants are still active in Srinagar and police are trying to “either arrest them or eliminate them in encounters”.

Speaking on the sidelines of a sports event—Taekwondo Championship at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo-ground Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said: “There are still four militants active in Srinagar who are being tracked down. They will either be arrested or killed in encounters.”

Replying to a query whether police would organize more sports activities in the months ahead, the IGP said that sports activities and tournaments “are a must to keep youth away from militants and drugs”.

“We will organize more such events as COVID has not started settling down,” he said, adding that sports activities help develop the personality of youth.

“This is a different aspect but yes indeed, sports activities will help keep youth busy and prevent them from choosing the wrong path,” he said. (KNO)