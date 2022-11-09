Bhaderwah/Jammu- Search operations were underway on Wednesday to trace four people feared drowned in Chenab after their car plunged into the river in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.

The operation was launched at Shibnote-Karara along Batote-Kishtwar national highway following the accident around 7.30 pm Tuesday but so far neither the vehicle nor its occupants have been found, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

Qayoom and Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan are supervising the operation which is being jointly carried out by police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).