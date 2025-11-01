Foundation Day :Aspirational UT was born on Oct 31: LG

SRINAGAR: “An aspirational J&K UT was born on 31st October 2019 and People’s dream of peace and progress was fulfilled within a short span of time,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday. He said the historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors. All forms of discrimination were eliminated and social justice and equality were established.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the Foundation Day of UT of J&K. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor administered the Unity pledge and flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of unifier of India, former Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Lieutenant Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of Sardar Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee are being fulfilled by all-round development of Jammu Kashmir.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called for Unity with a singular objective of inclusive development.

“We must follow the vision and ideals of Sardar Patel and work as a unified force for the shared goal of Aatm-Nirbhar J&K and Viksit Bharat. We have made history in terms of all-round development and need to continue this journey as an unbreakable entity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah have assured on statehood and made it clear that delimitation first, then assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time.

Speaking on termination of government employees involved in terror activities, the Lieutenant Governor said that this process will continue till we completely wipe out the terror ecosystem from the governance system.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the people to stand united against the elements trying to disrupt the development process. He said attempts are being made to stall the speed of development and people must be united to see that development process continues unabated.

He also called upon the public representatives and government officials to discharge their shared duties to ensuring peace, harmony and maintaining the momentum of J&K’s remarkable growth journey.

“Since 2019, the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir are linked to the aspirations of the country. We must work with dedication to transform our unity into widespread prosperity. This path will be guided by the vision of the 4 Ps: Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a Photo Exhibition on “An Era of Transformative Governance in Jammu Kashmir”. Young achievers and budding entrepreneurs shared their success stories, and a documentary by Department of Information and Public relations on ‘Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ was also showcased to mark the day.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Legislative Assembly; Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries, senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration, Heads of educational institutions, youth and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.