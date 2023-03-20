Srinagar : Keeping with its vision of becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare network, Fortis Healthcare launched a multi-specialty Medical Centre in Srinagar on monday.

The launch was attended by several dignitaries which included Aijaz Asad (IAS), Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate, Srinagar, who was also the Chief Guest for the occasion, along with Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – Medical Special Operations Group (MSOG), Fortis Healthcare, Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Fortis Memorial Research Institute-Gurugram, Shalimar Bagh, Vasant Kunj and Defence Colony among other senior dignitaries.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

The newly launched Fortis Medical Centre will provide super specialists consultations by renowned doctors of various specialties – Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Gastroentrology, Internal Medicine, IVF, Mental Health, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery , Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Obs & Gynecology, Oncology – Medical, Surgical, Radiation, Gyane & Pediatric, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Haematology & BMT, GI, Minimal Access & Bariatrics, ENT & Cochlear Implant, Thoracic Surgery, Urology, Vascular Surgery. With over 36+ expert clinicians across 16+ super specialties to cater to patient needs, the medical centre will provide free consultation till 30th April 2023 as part of its commitment to patients from J&K and the centre will be operational between 9am to 5pm.

Speaking on the occasion Aijaz Asad (IAS), Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate, Srinagar, Government of Jammu & Kashmir said, “I congratulate Fortis Healthcare for launching a Comprehensive Medical Centre. It is a matter of great pride that Fortis Healthcare is strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the Srinagar by adding a new facility here. I have no doubt that this state-of-the-art healthcare facility will achieve prime status in the region in the years to come and provide the healing touch to all its patients.”

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – MSOG, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Srinagar. This facility promises to bring best medical consultations by fulfilling the

healthcare needs of patients and communities in Srinagar and nearby cities. Our team of experienced doctors at the newly launched medical centre will deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. I thank the State Government and all our stakeholders for their unstinting support.”