Fortis Mohali Offers Advanced Neuro-Modulation Treatment





Srinagar: Fortis Hospital Mohali is offering advanced neuro-modulation procedures, including Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), for patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders.

A 63-year-old man from Rajouri district, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease, experienced severe tremors, difficulty speaking, stiffness of limbs and impaired coordination. Despite multiple medications, his condition continued to worsen.

He approached Dr Anupam Jindal, Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali. After evaluation, the Neuro-Modulation Team comprising Dr Jindal and Dr Nishit Sawal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, decided to perform Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

DBS involves implanting electrodes in specific areas of the brain to deliver electrical impulses and help control motor complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. Following surgery and rehabilitation, the patient’s symptoms improved significantly and he was able to return to a normal routine.

Dr Jindal said DBS has transformed the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, helping reduce symptoms such as tremors and walking difficulties while also reducing dependence on medication in suitable patients.

In another case, a 70-year-old woman suffering from severe depression and anxiety for nearly 30 years, with inadequate response to medicines, underwent Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). Her symptoms improved following the procedure and she resumed her normal life.

VNS involves implanting a small device with an electrode near the left side of the chest to stimulate the vagus nerve. It is used in selected patients with epilepsy and depression.

Fortis Mohali provides DBS treatment for conditions including Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors and ataxia. The hospital uses Alpha Omega’s microelectrode recording (MER) system with a robotic drive for precise DBS targeting. It offers DBS targeting the subthalamic nucleus (STN), globus pallidus internus (GPi) and caudal zona incerta (cZI) for Parkinson’s disease.

The hospital also uses the Neurosmart technique, which it states can reduce procedure time by 40–50 per cent. Fortis Mohali further offers VNS for eligible patients with epilepsy and depression.