Srinagar, February 12: The Department of Surgical Oncology, Fortis Cancer Institute, Fortis Mohali, has achieved yet another medical feat by successfully conducting a complex surgery for pancreatic cancer via RAMPS procedure with Type 1 Portal Vein Reconstruction – on a 62-year-old patient suffering from a complex pancreatic body cancer, which had been further complicated by associated Portal vein thrombosis (PVT).

RAMPS procedure (Radical Antegrade Modular Pancreatosplenectomy) is a standard procedure for patients suffering from pancreatic body and tail cancer. Portal vein thrombosis (PVT) is the formation of a blood clot in the veins of the liver. The intricate operation involving vascular reconstruction (treating a blocked or damaged blood vessel), was performed by the team of doctors led by Dr Jitender Rohila, Consultant, GI SurgicalOncology and Robotic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mohali, recently.

The Srinagar-based patient had presented with abdominal pain, loss of appetite, significant weight loss over the past three months. Medical investigations, including blood tests and CT scan, revealed that the patient was suffering from an advanced stage of pancreatic cancer with the presence of thrombosis in the main portal vein. The patient subsequently underwent three cycles of chemotherapy at Srinagar but as his condition failed to improve, he approached Dr Rohila at Fortis Hospital Mohali.

Through precise surgical technique, Dr Rohila was able to safely excise the tumour while reconstructing the affected vascular structures. The patient had a smooth recovery and was discharged six days after the surgery. He has recovered fully and is leading a normal, healthy life today.

Discussing the case, Dr Rohila, said, “The case attains significance as such complex surgeries are only conducted at a few select hospitals across India such as Fortis Hospital Mohali. The successful intervention underscores the advanced capabilities and expertise available at Fortis Cancer Institute, where a multidisciplinary approach to treatment is prioritized.”