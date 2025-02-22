New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government notification said today.

The appointments committee of the cabinet said Mr Das’ appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The tenure of the government think tank NITI Aayog’s CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has also been extended by a year, beginning February 24, 2025. The retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1987-batch was appointed NITI Aayog CEO for two years in February 2023.

Mr Das was RBI chief for six years beginning December 2018. He has vast experience in various areas of governance in four decades. He has held important positions in the central and state governments in the areas of finance, taxation, industries, infrastructure, etc.

As RBI Governor during the COVID-19 pandemic, he spearheaded a series of measures to support growth and strengthen India’s financial stability.

He steered the central bank’s pandemic response through several conventional, unconventional, and innovative policy measures spanning monetary policy, liquidity conditions, and regulatory policies to preserve financial stability while mitigating the adverse effects of the pandemic on the economy.