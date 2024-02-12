Former NC leader Shenaz Ganai joins BJP

NEW DELHI: In a momentous development today, Dr. Shenaz Ganai, a highly regarded and influential figure in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape, has taken the decision to align herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a ceremony attended by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Minister of State (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Dr. Shenaz Ganai, previously a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the National Conference (NC), is known for her unwavering dedication to public service and tireless advocacy for the welfare of the people. She has chosen to join the BJP, citing the party’s steadfast commitment to delivering on its promises to the citizens of India. She specifically highlighted the recent landmark achievement of securing long-awaited reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community in Jammu and Kashmir as a clear demonstration of the BJP’s dedication to addressing the needs and aspirations of all segments of society.

Welcoming Dr. Shenaz Ganai into the BJP family, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh acknowledged her significant stature and influence in Jammu and Kashmir’s political arena. He expressed optimism regarding the party’s future trajectory in the region and alluded to the possibility of more prominent figures from Jammu and Kashmir making the decision to align themselves with the BJP in the near future, underlining the growing momentum and resonance of the party’s vision for the state.

Minister of State (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh and BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam along with other senior leaders of the party, were present during Dr. Ganai’s induction. They wholeheartedly welcomed her decision and expressed their appreciation. Notably, they highlighted the growing resonance of the BJP’s slogan “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” at the grassroots level, suggesting this inclusive approach is prompting many politicians to reconsider their affiliations and embrace a “right path” focused on serving the common people.

Moreover, Chugh asserted with conviction, “Not only are the people, but the politicians as well, expressing their discontent with traditional political parties. They are annoyed by the regional parties here. They seek a new direction, one that prioritizes the common people’s interests.” With fervor, he stressed, “We must adopt a fresh approach to governance. The BJP is committed to delivering the positive change our region deserves.”