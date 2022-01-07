A former Kashmiri British MP has been found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a girl.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former British parliamentarian of Pak­istan descent, was convicted of sexual offences against two children in the 1970s.

According to Wikipedia. Ahmed was born in Mirpur, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on April 24 1957 to Haji Sain Mohammed and Rashim Bibi. His parents migrated the family to the United Kingdom when he was 11 and he has lived in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, since 1968.

He attended Spurley Hey Comprehensive School, then Thomas Rotherham Sixth Form College.He studied for a degree in public administration at Sheffield Polytechnic and joined the Labour Party when he was 18 years old

According to the BBC, the court found Lord Ahmed guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a girl. The Sheffield Crown Court heard the repea­ted sexual abuse that happened in Rotherham, Yorkshire when the former MP was a teenager.

The 64-year-old had denied the charges. Judge Justice Lavender will decide later when Lord Ahmed will be sentenced.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court Nazir Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger. The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

Little said Lord Nazir Ahmed claimed the allegations were a “malicious fiction”, but a phone recording of a 2016 conversation between the two victims showed they were not “made-up or concocted”.

The woman’s call was prompted by an email from the male victim saying: “I have evidence against that pedophile,” the jury previously heard.