Believe it or not, a video of the former imam of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Adel al-Kalbani has recently gone viral on social media in which he could be seen sporting his chest-length beard while riding a Harley Davidson in Western clothes.

The video showed the former imam wearing a vest decorated with badges, including an American flag, according to Al-Arabiya News.

The Imam happily presented a peace sign when a fan — who was filming the video — asked him to.

The former Imam’s name has been trending on Twitter ever since the video began to circulate on social media on Monday, sparking reactions from all over the Arab world.

“The Sheikh, in my opinion, did not do anything forbidden and he is free to do what he wants, but we are accustomed to seeing Imams, especially Imams of the sanctuary, dressed in a specific way, and we do not accept to see them in any other way, and this is wrong. Leave the creating to the Creator and deal with your own and your families’ issues,” a Twitter user said.

“What a great man,” another user tweeted.

“Riding a bike is not forbidden,” a man tweeted, amid criticism from several people about him not dressed in traditional clothing.

“What’s wrong with wearing modern clothes?! This is his diligence, and this is his freedom, and no one will hold him accountable but God. Why do you involve yourselves into everything?” another user said in response to negative comments on the video.

Muslim Twitter users were pleasantly surprised to see a former Imam having fun outside of the mosque.

Other users criticised his Western attire, with one user commenting the Imam was “far from decency and civility”.

Watch the video here