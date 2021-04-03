Former Dy Director DIPR J&K passes away due to COVID-19

Srinagar: Mir Gowhar Ahmad, a former Deputy Director Information and Public Relations Kashmir passed away due to Covid 19 at Chest Diseases hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased was a 1972 batch officer.

“He was a very diligent and honest officer and a great writer. Gowhar sahib has also served as director food supplies, director handicrafts. Employees of Information & PR Department condole the demise of Gowhar sahib and pray for eternal peace to departed soul,” an official said.

In a condolence meeting, Joint Director Office Employees of Kashmir prayed for the eternal peace to departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear this loss.