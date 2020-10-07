Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide

Shimla: Former Nagaland Governor, CBI chief and Ex-DGP of Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Brockhorst in Shimla.

According to Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla, who was quoted by news agency ANI, Kumar died by suicide. Sources said he had been depressed for several weeks.

The police have reportedly recovered a suicide note which said he (Kumar) had become overwhelmed by this life and had set out on his next journey.

A team of police officers, and one from Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, have rushed to Mr Kumar’s home.

Mr Kumar, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as DGP for the state between 2006 and 2008 before being appointed Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year period.

He was in charge of the central agency while it investigated the infamous Arushi Talwar murder case. Mr Kumar, who was appointed Director after the agency had begun its probe, set up a second team that contradicted the first, indicating the parents killed Aarushi after finding her with Hemraj.

Mr Kumar also served as Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014; in that period he was briefly also Governor of Manipur.