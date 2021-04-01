Former bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins PC

Srinagar: In a major development, former prominent bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Thursday joined the Peoples Conference in the presence of party’s Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and senior leader Bashir Ahmed Dar.

Notably, Mohammad Ashraf Mir has had an illustrious bureaucratic career serving the J&K government at many key positions including Secretary Legislative Council, Commissioner/Secretary Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue, Science & Technology and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

After his retirement, he served J&K as State Information Commissioner till the Commission was abolished in Oct, 2019.

In a statement issued, a spokesperson said that while welcoming Mir into the party fold, Sajad Lone expressed confidence that the PC would benefit from Mir sahibs administrative experience gained during his bureaucratic career.

“The party will immensely benefit from the experience of Mohammad Ashraf Mir sahib in public life. His legal acumen and expertise in administrative matters will hugely help the party especially in wake of insurmountable and tremendous legal and administrative challenges faced by the people of J&K. The entry of professionals like Mir sahib into Peoples Conference indicates the positive impact this party has made among the intelligentsia in J&K.”

The statement reads that on the occasion, Mir maintained that the sincerity of thought of the party Chairman, the history of service and sacrifice of the party obliged him to join Peoples Conference. “He vowed to take forward the mission and agenda of Peoples Conference.”

“The time has come for people to unify. This is not the time to harp on differences. We have new challenges and we need to find new solutions. I have earlier had the occasion to work with and for the people of J&K.

Not only was it professionally an absolute privilege but also personally it was most satisfying. I want to participate and, to the extent that I can, contribute, to this overall change by working within aegis of the Peoples Conference. I will work alongside the party’s rank and file in ensuring that the party’s flag flies high in J&K,” he said.