DUBAI: Top women models are bracing up to walk the ramp at Arab Fashion Week Women’s (AFW).

Twenty runway shows from regional and international designers, including Saudi label Death by Dolls, Filipino couturier Michael Cinco, Beirut-based brand Emergency Room, Palestinian couturier Ihab Jiryis and Polish label Poca Poca are planned in a five-day event starting March 24.

Weinsanto, in collaboration with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of the French fashion industry and Paris Fashion Week), will also be presenting during AFW.

The shows will take place in Dubai’s creative hub, d3, and in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), the shows will be broadcast live on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Khadija Al-Bastaki, executive director of d3, said in a statement: “Arab Fashion Week is fast becoming a landmark event for creatives, brands and enthusiasts the world over, and every season reinforces Dubai’s position on the global fashion stage. We are confident this year will deliver on the promise of innovative and inspiring runway shows and our district’s commitment to rethinking the regular through digital explorations, immersive activations, pop-ups, and more.”

The public can also view the shows on large screens that will be dotted around d3.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Our mission remains to reinforce our commitment to empower and support designers operating in the Middle East and North Africa to adopt an innovative approach in their growth journey. Together with d3, we continue to champion Dubai’s role as the capital of the fashion industry in the region.”